Australia captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 along with pacer Josh Hazlewood, Cricket Australia announced on Thursday. Cummins had suffered an injury after the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was not a part of the Australia side touring Sri Lanka for two Test matches. Australia national cricket team will play its first match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 22. “Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch [Marsh] are managing some ongoing injuries and haven’t come up in time for the Champion’s Trophy,” national selection panel chair George Bailey said. “While disappointing, it does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event.” Marcus Stoinis Retires: Australia All-Rounder Announces Surprise ODI Retirement With Immediate Effect Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and senior pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Champions Trophy owing to injuries.#ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/RNNH5ycXHA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 6, 2025

Total Four Australia Players Ruled Out

Australia will need to make four changes to their preliminary squad for the upcoming #ChampionsTrophy with confirmation skipper Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the tournamenthttps://t.co/zYgCBUQb0v — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)