Punjab Kings cricketer Ashutosh Sharma has proved to be one of the rising performers for the franchise in the Indian Premier League 2024. Ashutosh impressed with his batting during the tournament and has played a couple of decent knocks with the bat. Ashutosh helped Shashank Singh take his team over the line against Gujarat Titans. However, apart from his batting, he has garnered headlines due to allegations that he put on Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit for sidelining him in domestic cricket. During an interview with Cricket.com, he mentioned that when Pandit was the head coach of Madhya Pradesh, he sidelined him in the team and didn't give him enough opportunities to perform.

Ashutosh Sharma Makes Huge Allegations on Chandrakant Pandit

Ashutosh sharma's encounter with kkr's warden chandrakant pandit -_- pic.twitter.com/LFxYPKYwmg — Billy Butcher (@billybutcher26) April 9, 2024

