India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Sachin was one of the few high-profile celebrities to receive an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. Apart from Sachin, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have also received an invite for the same. The eagerly awaited Ram Mandir is gearing up for a grand inauguration ceremony, anticipated to attract a massive crowd in Ayodhya. Virat Kohli Reaches Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Indian Cricketer's Car Spotted in Viral Video.

