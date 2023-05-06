Phil Salt was in red-hot form as he smashed the bowlers all around the park to help Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 8. The Englishman showed his full range of shots as he and David Warner gave Delhi Capitals a fascinating start to their chase after Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 181/4. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror helped RCB post what looked like a good total. But in the end, Delhi Capitals notched up the win in just 16.4 overs. This was their fourth win of the season. Mohammed Siraj Engages in Heated Exchanges With Phil Salt and David Warner During DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)