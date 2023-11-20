Despite entering the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final as favourites, Indian Cricket Team failed to cross the finishing line as they suffered a heartbreaking loss against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The cricketers were visibly shattered and a few of them were even spotted in tears. After the match, Indian PM Narendra Modi, who was present at the venue for handing over the trophy to the winning captain, visited Team India dressing room and consoled the cricketers including the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. PM Modi Congratulates Australia For World Cup Victory, Says 'We Stand With You Today And Always' To Team India.

PM Narendra Modi Consoles Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Other Cricketers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Indian Cricket team dressing room post World Cup final loss.#INDvsAUSfinal #ICCCricketWorldCup #ICCCricketWorldCup2023Final pic.twitter.com/y5S8U7WWt9 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 20, 2023

PM Narendra Modi With Ravindra Jadeja

We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating. pic.twitter.com/q0la2X5wfU — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 20, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Consoles Mohammed Shami

Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back! pic.twitter.com/Aev27mzni5 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 20, 2023

