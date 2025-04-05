India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winning 1996 World Cup-winning members of the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team, including Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Aravinda De Silva, Marvan Atapattu and others in Colombo on Saturday. After his interaction, Narendra Modi shared a post on his social media where he said he felt delighted to interact with the former cricketers. Why is Sri Lanka Not Part of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Reason Behind Their Omission As CT Schedule is Out.

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Former SL Cricketers

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Sri Lankan cricketers including Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Aravinda De Silva, Marvan Atapattu and others, in Colombo. (Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/KyqEi1unEG — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2025

Narendra Modi Felt Delighted After Meeting 1996 Cricket World Cup-Winning Members

Cricket connect! Delighted to interact with members of the 1996 Sri Lankan cricket team, which won the World Cup that year. This team captured the imagination of countless sports lovers! pic.twitter.com/2ZprMmOtz6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2025

