Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to share his thoughts after India’s CWC 2023 final defeat to Australia in which he stated how PM Narendra Modi's visit to the Indian dressing room was special and very motivating. Jadeja also said- "We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going." Australia won the match by six wickets while chasing the target of 241 runs. ‘Mighty Mighty Heartbreak Last Night’ Ravi Ashwin Reacts to Team India’s Defeat Against Australia in Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Social Media Post by Ravindra Jadeja

We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating. pic.twitter.com/q0la2X5wfU — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 20, 2023

