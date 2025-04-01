The 24-year-old Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh has been awarded the Man of the Match award for his spectacular performance in the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. The batter struck a powerful 69-run knock of 34 deliveries, before ending his innings after a brilliant catch picked by Ravi Bishnoi. Prabhsimran Singh's innings consisted of nine 4's and three 6's. The wicket-keeper batter scored the highest run in Punjab Kings innings of 177/2 in 16.2 overs, while chasing a target of 172 runs. Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni Combine to Take Stunning Juggling Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Prabhsimran Singh Wins Man of the Match Award:

Stamping his authority 😎 Prabhsimran Singh bags the Player of the Match award for his power-packed 6⃣9⃣(34) in the chase 🔝#TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS | @PunjabKingsIPL | @prabhsimran01 pic.twitter.com/TSWQTgZexX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)