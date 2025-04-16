Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was absolutely elated and jumped with joy as her side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in a low-scoring IPL 2025 thriller in New Chandigarh on April 15. Defending just 112 runs, Punjab Kings bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 95 runs, scripting the record of defending the lowest total in the history of the IPL. As Punjab Kings' victory was sealed with Marco Jansen dismissing Andre Russell, Preity Zinta was elated and she jumped in the stands at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium and was also later seen hugging Yuzvendra Chahal, who starred with a Man of the Match performance. Punjab Kings Defend Lowest Total in IPL History; Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen Star as Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 Runs in IPL 2025 Thriller.

Preity Zinta Jumps in Joy as Punjab Kings Defend Lowest IPL Target

🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺what a match... 🫡🙈🙈ab kro troll shreyas ko 🤣🫵 pic.twitter.com/BJAoNLCfGn — 𝓐𝓢𝓗...🕊️ (@SPARSHMaur77561) April 15, 2025

Preity Zinta Hugs Yuzvendra Chahal

Preity Zinta was really happy with performance of Punjab Kings Today. congrats @PunjabKingsIPL for a thriller victory. pic.twitter.com/iNvuXm6TJB — 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧🧛 (@hiit_man45) April 15, 2025

