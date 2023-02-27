Lahore Qalandars will face Islamabad United in their next match at the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Monday, February 27. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Lahore Qalandars are coming into this match with a victory over Peshawar Zalmi. Meanwhile, Islamabad United defeated Quetta Gladiators in their previous outing. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of PSL 2023 in India. The important PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Sports 5/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website. 'New Addition to IftiMania' Iftikhar Ahmed Becomes Father, Shares Picture Of Newborn On Twitter.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United on SonyLiv

