Similar to the Women's T20 Challenge of India, Pakistan is also going to launch a three-match series of Women's PSL consisting of exhibition matches between two teams named Amazons and Super Women. The PSL 2023 Women's League Exhibition Matches are going to start from March 8. Ahead of that Pakistan Cricket Board releases the list of foreign players who will participate in the league. Several big names like Danni Wyatt and Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Atapattu, Lea Tahuhu will participate in the tournament. PSL 2023 Women's League Exhibition Matches Schedule: PCB Announces T20 Fixtures Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

List of Foreign Players in PSL 2023 Women's League Exhibition Matches

