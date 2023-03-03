Lahore, 2 March 2023: Three Women's League exhibition matches will be organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which will be played on March 8, 10 and 11 respectively, as was learnt from an official statement from the board. All three matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Amazons and Super Women are the two teams that will be in action in these three exhibition matches, which will start at 1400 PKT (2:30 PM IST) and be played in the lead-up to the men’s fixtures in the HBL PSL 8 matches. Peshawar Zalmi face Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans on March 8 and 10, respectively, while Quetta Gladiators will meet Multan Sultans on March 11. Fans, who have tickets for these three PSL 2023 matches will also be able to watch the women's matches with the stands on these match days to open three hours before the first ball is bowled. Lahore Qalandars Follow Japan Football Team, Clean up Gaddafi Stadium After PSL 2023 Match Against Quetta Gladiators (Watch Video).

PSL 2023 Women's League Exhibition Matches Schedule

The PCB will also use the match on Wednesday (March 8) to celebrate Women's Day as part of its corporate social responsibility. The second exhibition match on Friday (March 10) will be played to create awareness about breast cancer in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan. The third and final exhibition match on Saturday (March 11) will be played to highlight women empowerment through education in collaboration with Circle Women.

Mohammad Anees will perform the refereeing duties for all three matches with PCB also confirming the match officials for these contests. Shozab Raza will join Saleema Imtiaz as an on-field umpire for the first T20 match on 8 March. Tariq Rasheed will be the third umpire and Humaira Farah will be the fourth umpire. For the second T20 match, Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah will take on-field duties, with Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz performing third and fourth umpire duties. For the third and final T20 match, Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz will perform the on-field umpire duties. Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah will perform the third and fourth umpire duties. Umaid Asif Pulls Off Signature 'Iron Man' Celebration After Dismissing Mirza Baig During Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Humaira Farah was ecstatic at being chosen to officiate in these matches and she said, as quoted by a press release, "I feel really honoured to officiate exhibition matches of the Women’s League. These matches will not only help the women cricketers to express themselves on the field, but it will provide us with an opportunity to further enhance our skills. This will go a long way in encouraging more women to come in this game as a player and as an official.” Saleema Imtiaz, who will also be officiating in these games, added, “The PCB has taken a great step in organising the women’s league exhibition matches. These matches will go a long way in introducing full-fletch Pakistan Women’s League, which will help the players and officials to pursue this game as a professional.”

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick shared her thoughts on these matches and said, “I am thrilled and excited that the exhibition matches for the Women’s League are taking place. These exhibition matches provide an exposure to our players to exhibit their talent and play at their best. When you play a league with foreign players, it provides the local players an opportunity to know about their skill level and it also motivate the players to improve their game. The three exhibition matches on March 8, 10 and 11 will also be played with a message which relates to women across the country. This will go a long way to empower our women, not only as cricketers but will provide them a platform and with an opportunity other than playing cricket.” Tania also urged the fans to come to the stadium in support of women’s cricket.