Lahore, 2 March 2023: Three Women's League exhibition matches will be organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which will be played on March 8, 10 and 11 respectively, as was learnt from an official statement from the board. All three matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Amazons and Super Women are the two teams that will be in action in these three exhibition matches, which will start at 1400 PKT (2:30 PM IST) and be played in the lead-up to the men’s fixtures in the HBL PSL 8 matches. Peshawar Zalmi face Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans on March 8 and 10, respectively, while Quetta Gladiators will meet Multan Sultans on March 11. Fans, who have tickets for these three PSL 2023 matches will also be able to watch the women's matches with the stands on these match days to open three hours before the first ball is bowled. Lahore Qalandars Follow Japan Football Team, Clean up Gaddafi Stadium After PSL 2023 Match Against Quetta Gladiators (Watch Video).

PSL 2023 Women's League Exhibition Matches Schedule

Date Match Time Venue
March 8 Amazons vs Superwomen 2:30 PM IST Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
March 10 Amazons vs Superwomen 2:30 PM IST Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
March 11 Amazons vs Superwomen 2:30 PM IST Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

The PCB will also use the match on Wednesday (March 8) to celebrate Women's Day as part of its corporate social responsibility. The second exhibition match on Friday (March 10) will be played to create awareness about breast cancer in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.  The third and final exhibition match on Saturday (March 11) will be played to highlight women empowerment through education in collaboration with Circle Women.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2023 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).