The schedule for the much-awaited Pakistan Super League 2024 is out. The ninth edition of the tournament will see the defending champions Lahore Qalandars face former champions Islamabad United in the opener on February 17. Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore will host the six-team competition. The final of the six-team tournament will be played on March 18 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. PSL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of Pakistan Super League 9 Teams After Player Draft.

PSL 2024 Schedule

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)