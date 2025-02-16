The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) season 18 schedule was announced on Sunday. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 opener on March 22. Talking about Punjab Kings, the franchise has named star cricketer and IPL 2024-winning captain Shreyas Iyer as their new leader. The Punjab-based franchise will begin its campaign on March 25. They will play an away fixture against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings' next league stage match is against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Scroll down for the full IPL 2025 schedule for the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Schedule

