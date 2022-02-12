Harpreet Brar was signed by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2022 Auction. Brar had famously dismissed both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in a match last season. Royal Challengers Bangalore also bid for the player but eventually lost the bid to Punjab.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)