Qasim Sheikh, a former cricketer of the Scottish national team, has alleged racism against minorities in the country's cricket as a review into Scotland cricket showed that it was 'institutionally racist,' according to Sky Sports. Sheikh, while speaking to Sky Sports, said that racism did have a role to play in his career. The review into Scotland cricket was learnt to have been made after Sheikh and another cricket Majid Haq going public about their experiences of being racially discriminated.

Watch Video:

