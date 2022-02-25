Rafael Nadal takes on Tommy Paul in the Mexican Open 2022 men's singles quarterfinal match on Friday, February 25. The match will start at 7:30 am IST. Unfortunately for fans in India, there would be live telecast of this game. However, they can log in to Tennis TV for live streaming the match.

Melbourne (3) Australian Open (7) Acapulco (2) For the first time in his ATP career, aged 35, @RafaelNadal starts his season with 12 consecutive wins 😁 pic.twitter.com/qurdzq3iSv — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 24, 2022

