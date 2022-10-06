West Indian batter Rahkeem Cornwall achieved a massive feat as he scored a double century in T20 cricket. The Windies international scored 205* runs off 77 deliveries in an innings that included 22 sixes while playing for Atlatnta Fire against Square Drive in Atlanta Open 2022 League. Cornwall plays for Barbados Royals in CPL.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! Rahkeem Cornwall put Atlanta Fire on top with a DOUBLE century going 205*(77) with 2️⃣2️⃣ MASSIVE sixes 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/1iRfyniiUw — Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) October 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)