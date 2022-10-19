Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been cleared of a bone fracture after he took a lethal blow to his left foot from a scorching yorker by Shaheen Afridi, during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game. Gurbaz was seen limping in pain and physios came out to check on him. Later, he was carried off the field by another player. A statement from the Afghanistan Cricket Board have stated that the player is set to be assessed and is expected to be available for his team's campaign opener against England on Saturday, October 22. Shaheen Afridi’s Toe-Crushing Yorker Leaves Rahmanullah Gurbaz in Pain During PAK vs AFG Warm-Up Game at T20 World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Afghanistan Cricket Board's Official Statement on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Injury:

🚨 Update 🚨@RGurbaz_21 was sent for scans after being hit on his left foot during the 🇵🇰 warmup game. Team Doctor stated that the results are clear with no bone fracture. He will be assessed in the next two days & is expected to be available for our 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 fixture on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/XWGsiK8K0a — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)