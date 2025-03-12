Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid has suffered an injury while playing cricket in Bengaluru, the franchise stated on Wednesday, March 12. The franchise took to social media to share a picture of Rahul Dravid sitting with a brace on his left leg. The former Indian cricketer is in good spirits, is recovering well from his injury and will join the team's IPL 2025 camp on March 12. Rahul Dravid was appointed as Rajasthan Royals' head coach after India's T20 World Cup triumph last year and the inaugural IPL champions will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23. International Women’s Day 2025: Rajasthan Royals Launch ‘Pink Promise’ Jersey (Watch Video).

Rahul Dravid Suffers Injury, RR Head Coach to Join Team on March 12

Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur 💗 pic.twitter.com/TW37tV5Isj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2025

