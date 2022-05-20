Rajasthan Royals have qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in match 68 of the competition. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant fifty while Ravi Ashwin played a sensational cameo. RR have secured a final-four berth for the first time since 2018. They will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 for a place in the finals.

Qualified

We’ve waited for this. You’ve waited for this. Drop a 💗 to #HallaBol with us! pic.twitter.com/Up2HeE0yzN — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 20, 2022

Match Result

