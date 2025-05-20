14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed again as he scored a sensational 33-ball 57 setting up the win of Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings. This was the last match of RR in IPL 2025 and they finish the season on a high. After the match as players from both teams were shaking hands, Vaibhav Suryavanshi touched the feet of MS Dhoni and sought his blessings. Fans loved to see his sense of culture and respect to the seniors and made the video and pictures viral on social media. MS Dhoni Funny Memes Go Viral After Chennai Super Kings Captain Plays Slow Knock During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching the feet of MS Dhoni 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aOpbF5Hyq3 — Shaim Sagar (@shaim_093) May 20, 2025

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI TOUCHING DHONI AFTER THE NATCH GOOSEBUMPSSSS pic.twitter.com/6oEdCnn69t — tweeting from my grave. (@kalhonahoooooo) May 20, 2025

