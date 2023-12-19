Rovman Powell has been sold to Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2024 auction. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals were involved in an intense bidding war before the West Indies star was eventually signed by Rajasthan for Rs 7.40 crore. Powell is the West Indies T20I captain. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Rovman Powell Signed by RR:

SOLD! What a start 🙌 Base Price: INR 1 Crore Final Price: INR 7.4 Crore 🔥🔥 Rovman Powell will play for @rajasthanroyals!#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)