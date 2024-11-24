The uncapped fast bowler Akash Madhwal will play for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025. RR sealed the deal for Akash Madhwal in INR 1.2 crore. Having played for the Mumbai Indians, Akash Madhwal will be confident coming into the another IPL edition. He can be very beneficial for the Rajasthan Royals squad in the IPL 2025 as he can add depth to the bowling attack. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Mohit Sharma Signed By Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 Crore.

