Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured left-arm pacer Kulwant Kejroliya for INR 30 lakh at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The 32-year-old cricketer has been part of four IPL franchises: Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, he has just seven IPL games till now. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: RCB Sign Lungi Ngidi for INR 1 Crore; Kulwant Khejroliya Heads to Gujarat Titans for INR 30 Lakh.

