Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Mumbai Indians for the first time since 2015 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as they secure a thrilling 12-run victory over them in IPL 2025 clash. Batting first, RCB set a big total of 221/5 on the board thanks to the half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. Jitesh Sharma and Devdutt Padikkal also provided key contribution. Jasprit Bumrah was the most economic bowler for MI among this run fest. Chasing it, MI didn't have a good start as they lost quick wickets but first Tilak Varma and then Hardik Pandya launched a counter-attack turning the game on its head. They took them game deep and as they looked like finishing it off, Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya's death bowling made sure RCB went above the finishing line. Pandya vs Pandya! Funny Memes Go Viral As Hardik Thrashes Brother Krunal for Back to Back Sixes During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match at Wankhede Stadium.

RCB Beat MI at Wankhede Stadium After 10 Years

