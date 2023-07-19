A memorable outing for Indian young paceman Rajvardhan Hangargekar as he picks a five-wicket haul against Pakistan A while playing in the final group stage encounter of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. He struck early in the game to dismiss Saim Ayub and Omair Yusuf. Later, when Pakistan looked to build up a threatening partnership, he returned to pick up three consecutive wickets and ended up with a five-wicket haul, his first in the tournament. Harshit Rana Takes One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Qasim Akram in IND A vs PAK A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Rajvardhan Hangargekar Scalps Five-Wicket Haul Against Pakistan A

Rajvardhan Hangargekar continues to shine with the ball 👏🏻 A five-wicket haul in an important clash 👏👏#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #ACC pic.twitter.com/DFtBC09ZAP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023

