Raksha Bandhan 2022 is here and it is once again the time for brothers and sisters to celebrate the special relationship that they enjoy. On this occasion, IPL franchises took to social media to share some adorable wishes for their fans celebrating the special bond between a brother and sister. Check out some of their wishes below:

Rajasthan Royals:

- - - - - - - - 💗 - - - - - - - - Sibling love is forever. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 11, 2022

Chennai Super Kings:

KKR Stars With Their Sisters:

Nothing is sweeter than the bond between a brother & sister 🤩 Happy #RakshaBandhan to you all out there. Have a nice one 💜#AmiKKR #RakshaBandhan2022 pic.twitter.com/yys59wAyDQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 11, 2022

Mumbai Indians:

The festival that celebrates the bond between brothers & sisters 👦👧 Wishing you all a very Happy Rakshabandhan, Paltan 🤗💙 Tag your siblings & ask them what will they be gifting you today? 🤔🎁#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/VlBSHoT2Wc — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 11, 2022

