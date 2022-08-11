Raksha Bandhan 2022 is here and it is once again the time for brothers and sisters to celebrate the special relationship that they enjoy. On this occasion, IPL franchises took to social media to share some adorable wishes for their fans celebrating the special bond between a brother and sister. Check out some of their wishes below:

Rajasthan Royals:

Chennai Super Kings:

KKR Stars With Their Sisters:

Mumbai Indians:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)