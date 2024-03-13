For Muslims worldwide, Ramadan is a sacred period of fasting. It is also seen as a period for increased devotion and spiritual reflection. Generally, Adults refrain from eating and drinking from dawn until dusk during the Ramadan period. This year, Ramadan began on Tuesday, March 12 – a match day between Afghanistan and Ireland. But during the third ODI, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi were seen having an 'Iftar' meal on the field after 40 overs were bowled during their batting innings. The players were allowed a short break during that period so that they could break the fast. After a loss in the one-off test against Ireland, the Afghanistan cricket team bounced back brilliantly, already clinching the ODI series 2-0. Shaheen Afridi To Be Sacked As Pakistan T20I Captain Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Mohammad Rizwan Likely Replacement: Report.

Afghanistan Players Break Fast on Field During 3rd ODI vs Ireland

