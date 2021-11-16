PCB chairman Ramiz Raja expressed his delight over Pakistan getting the opportunity to host ICC Men's Champions Trophy in February 2025. The last time when a major global tournament was played in Pakistan was in 1996 when it hosted the Men's Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka. Raja felt that it's a matter of great pride and honour for the country and is looking forward to exciting millions of Pakistani fans around the world. ICC Announces Plan for the Decade With Eight Tournaments Between 2024-2031, Confirms 12 Host Nations and Brings Back Champions Trophy.

Check Out Ramiz Raja's Twitter Post After ICC's Announcement of the Decade Plan:

It’s a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) November 16, 2021

