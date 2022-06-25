Madhya Pradesh have secured a 162 runs lead over Mumbai in the first innings as they have posted 536 runs on board. Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma scored classy tons to lead Madhya Pradesh to this score. Shams Mulani of Mumbai showed good bowling performance to fetch 5 wickets in the first innings.

