Rajat Patidar continued his good form with a hundred as Madhya Pradesh's lead swelled up to 101 runs at lunch on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai. Mumbai took three wickets in the first session, that of Aditya Srivastava, Parth Sahani and Akshat Raghuwanshi.

That's Lunch on Day 4 of the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final! #MPvMUM Rajat Patidar completed a ton as Madhya Pradesh moved to 475/6, leading Mumbai by 101 runs. 3 wickets for Mumbai in the First Session. The Second Session to begin soon. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/xwAZ13U3pP pic.twitter.com/4sCwGoNzSb — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 25, 2022

