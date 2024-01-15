Gujarat went on to defeat Karnataka in a very close matchup in the Ranji Trophy 2024. Siddharth Desai has won the Player of the Match award as took nine wickets in two innings for Gujarat. Rinkesh Anil Vaghela took the final wicket from the Gujarat side to grant them a victory just by six runs. Gujarat is now at the second spot of the Elite B. Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Fire! Veteran Fast Bowler Clinches Five-Wicket Haul During Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal Ranji Trophy 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Have a look at the winning moments

Gujarat Win 🙌 What a match. What a fightback. What a finish! 🔥🔥 They bowl Karnataka out for 103 and successfully defend 109 in the fourth innings.@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy | #GUJvKAR Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Hguuh0FJFo pic.twitter.com/dHdn6CqS40 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 15, 2024

