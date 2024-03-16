Ravichandran Ashwin added to his stature as one of India's best bowlers, especially in the longest format of the game with his superlative performances in the India vs England Test series, which concluded not many days ago. Among other milestones, Ashwin had memorably completed the achievement of taking 500 wickets in Test cricket during the third Test in Rajkot. He also featured in his 100th Test match, during the Dharamshala Test. To honour him for accomplishing this terrific feats, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) felicitated Ashwin with 500 gold coins, a sengol and a special blazer at an event. He was also given Rs 1 crore for his achievements. 'I Saw An Outstanding Leader...', Ravi Ashwin Shares Touching Story On How Captain Rohit Sharma Helped Him During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

TNCA Felicitates Ravi Ashwin

A Night of Prestige: TNCA is proud to facilitate the Ashwin’s impeccable achievement for the national team!🥳#Tnca#TncaCricket pic.twitter.com/hgPHuFcN7i — TNCA (@TNCACricket) March 16, 2024

Ashwin Rewarded With Rs 1 Crore, 500 Gold Coins

TNCA presented 500 Gold coins & a cheque of 1 crore to Ashwin for completing 500 wickets in Test cricket. 👏#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/HlFowBJUSg — Prakash (@JeyVamos) March 16, 2024

