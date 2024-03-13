Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently completed 500 Test wickets during the IND vs ENG Test series. He reached the feat during the third Test match of the series which was played in Rajkot. However, due to a family emergency, the right-handed off-spinner had to leave the match in between and had to fly away back home to see her ailing mother. However, it was not easy for Ashwin as leaving the match in between would have brought the team in trouble. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Chennai bowler revealed how Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid helped him out in this tough situation. His fellow cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, who comes from Rajkot helped him arrange a charter flight and fly back home. Ravi Ashwin Completes 350 Test Wickets in India, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Ben Duckett During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Major Revelation About Rohit Sharma

Watch how Rohit Sharma cared for Ash. The Emotional Rollercoaster @ashwinravi99 went through between picking his 500th and heading back home. Part II of Bazball x Jamball is out! Video link below! 👇🏻https://t.co/uveFhON41m pic.twitter.com/Rf97OAULSO — Crikipidea (@crikipidea) March 12, 2024

