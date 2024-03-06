Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has targeted veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The spinner will be playing his 100th Test match against England in Dharamshala starting from March 07, 2024. Sivaramakrishnan while replying to a user on 'X' (formerly Twitter), stated that he tried calling Ashwin several times but he just cut the call from the front and didn't reply to his messages. Sivaramakrishnan said, "Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. Thats the respect we former cricketers get." Ranji Trophy 2023–24: Vidarbha Defeat Madhya Pradesh by 62 Runs, To Meet Mumbai in Final

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's Post

Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. Thats the respect we former cricketers get — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 6, 2024

