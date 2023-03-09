Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami were amongst the wickets as Australia reached 75/2 at lunch on Day 1 of the 4th Test against India on Thursday, March 9. Usman Khawaja and Travis Head gave Australia a good start with a half-century opening partnership after the Indian bowlers struggled with their lines and lengths early on. Head was the first to depart when he tried to hit Ravi Ashwin by going down the ground. Mohammed Shami, who replaced Mohammed Siraj in this contest, then knocked over Marnus Labuschagne. Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith Receive Their Test Caps From PM Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Start of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 (See Pics and Video).

