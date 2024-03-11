Ajinkya Rahane last played a Test match for India in the West Indies tour. Since then he has been out of the Indian team grinding his time with the Mumbai team in domestics. He had a pretty poor Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season but he scored a crucial half-century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final and remained unbeaten overnight. Ravichandran Ashwin, his former Indian teammate, shared an Instagram story pointing at one of his technical flaws where Rahane's head, hands and toes are not aligned in the same line. It indicated that his head is falling over on the offside. Fans were stunned by Ashwin's keen observation and made the story viral on social media. Ranji Trophy 2024 Final: Ajinkya Rahane, Musheer Khan's Masterclass Makes Vidarbha Bowlers Toil on Day 2.

Ravichandran Ashwin Instagram Story

Ajinkya Rahane Technical Flaw (Photo Credits: rashwin99/ Instagram)

