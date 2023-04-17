Ravichandran Ashwin's brisk 10-run came off three balls during the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023 was very entertaining. Ashwin came out swinging and struck his first ball for a four. Next, he hit a six and on his third ball, offered a simple catch to Rahul Tewatia at point. His daughter, watching the game, was emotional when he was out there in the middle. In a video shared by Ashwin's wife, Prithi Narayanan, on her Instagram stories, Ashwin's daughter was seen blowing kisses towards the TV screen when he had struck a six. However, she started weeping the next ball when he was dismissed. Arjun Tendulkar Reflects on His IPL Debut in MI vs KKR Match; Father Sachin Tendulkar Calls It a ‘New Experience’ (Watch Video).

Watch Ravichandran Ashwin's Daughter's Emotional Reaction During His Cameo

R Ashwin took his daughter on an emotional rollercoaster last night 😅 (📹 courtesy: Prithi Narayanan/IG)#IPL2023 #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/76jr34LeIP — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 17, 2023

