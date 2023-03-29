Ravi Shastri has joined the Star Sports panel of commentators for IPL 2023. The former India head coach, who is also a much-loved commentator, will join an elite panel which comprises names like Sunil Gavaskar, Jacques Kallis, Matthew Hayden, Steve Smith, Kevin Pietersen and Aaron Finch, among others. "I'm delighted to announce that I'll be joining the home of cricket, Star Sports for the TATA IPL 2023." When Is IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony? Know Date and Time in IST Along With Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details of Curtain-Raiser Event.

Ravi Shastri Joins Star Sports as Commentator for IPL 2023

Just what the doctor ordered! Welcoming @RaviShastriOfc to the incredible star cast @StarSportsIndia Join him live. Tune-in to #IPLonStar on Mar 31 | Pre-show at 5 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/7cul4It7iC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2023

