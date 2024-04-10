Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri took to social media and shared a picture with a new look. Ravi Shastri posted an image wearing a bathrobe and captioned the image, "I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy". Ravi Shastri is currently working as a commentator in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Ravi is also known for his different social media posts. Kholi Cut! Virat Kohli and RCB Fan With Funky Hairstyle Becomes a New Meme Material, Video Goes Viral.

I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy 🥵 pic.twitter.com/oHBQw3WoIf— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

