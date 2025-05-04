Ravindra Jadeja's team might have lost the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3 but he surely did make an impact. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder batted at number four and remained unbeaten on 77 off 45 deliveries, a knock which included eight fours and two sixes. And one of those two sixes was a huge 109 M hit that landed on the roof of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This came in the 17th over of the run-chase bowled by Lungi Ngidi when the South African dished out a full toss on the fifth ball and Ravindra Jadeja happily deposited it over the leg-side boundary and onto the stadium roof. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings by Two Runs in IPL 2025; Virat Kohli, Romario Shepherd, Yash Dayal Help RCB Beat CSK Twice in One Season for the First Time.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja's Massive 109 M Six Here:

