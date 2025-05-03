The Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a close two-run victory over the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3. This is the first time Bengaluru has registered two victories in the IPL. Earlier in IPL 2025, RCB thrashed CSK in Chennai. With this victory, Bengaluru jumped to the top spot with 16 points. The Rajat Patidar-led side has almost confirmed its place in the playoffs this season. Batting first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru smashed 213-5 in 20 overs. Openers Jacob Bethell (55) and Virat Kohli (65) played wonderful knocks. Hard-hitter Romario Shepherd hammered an unbeaten 53 runs off 14 balls, including 10 boundaries. The RCB all-rounder smashed the fastest fifty in IPL 2025. Shepherd also slammed the joint-second fastest in the tournament's history. Shepherd's 14-ball fifty was also the quickest half-century for the Bengaluru-based franchise. While chasing, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre scored 94 runs off 48 deliveries. The right-handed batter hammered nine fours and five huge sixes in his blistering knock. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 77 runs. Both knocks went in vain as RCB speedster Yash Dayal produced a match-winning last over and defended 15 runs as Bengaluru registered a thrilling win. Watch Khaleel Ahmed Concede 33 Runs in One Over Against Romario Shepherd During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

A thrilling Victory by RCB over CSK!

The going got tough and the boys got tougher! We complete a double over CSK in this IPL🔥 pic.twitter.com/1hn9VQ0G6r — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)