Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat shared teammate Prerak Mankad's photo and termed him as Ravindra Jadeja in disguise. Jadeja, who is currently nursing an injury, is apparently out of action. In the photo shared by Unadkat, Mankad looks quite similar to Jadeja under the helmet. Unadkat and Mankad were part of the Saurashtra team which lost the Irani Cup 2022 to Rest of India (ROI) by eight wickets.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)