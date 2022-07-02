Ravindra Jadeja produced a masterclass performance to score a marvelous ton at Edgbaston on Day 2 of the fifth Test between India and England. After Rishabh Pant's heroic knock of 146 runs off 111 balls under pressure on Day 1, Jadeja also registered his third Test century today. Cricket fans and teams all over the world took to Twitter to hail the brave knock BY the Indian all-rounder. India vs England Free Live Streaming of Test Match, Day 2: Watch IND vs ENG 2022 Online on JioTV.

'Brilliant knock'

HUNDRED! Ravindra Jadeja goes to his century with a cracking four through point! Another brilliant knock! India 371-7 📻 Listen to @bbctms on @BBCSounds 💻📱 Updates on the @BBCSport website and app ⬇️#BBCCricket #ENGvIND — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 2, 2022

'Edgbaston on knees'

Edgbaston on its feet as Ravindra Jadeja brings up his 3️⃣rd century in Test cricket. 💯 What a knock under pressure! 👏🏻👏🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/J5qK0bSqHw — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 2, 2022

'Century'

'Take a bow'

Century by Ravindra Jadeja - under the toughest circumstances, he's delivered for the team. Came in at 98/5 and now India are well past 350. Fantastic stuff by Jadeja! Take a bow, Jadeja! pic.twitter.com/iGaEyzKuHm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2022

'Well done sir Jadeja'

CENTURY for @imjadeja 👏👏 This is his third 💯 in Test cricket 👌👌 બાપુ બગડ્યા 🔥🔥 Well done sir jadeja. pic.twitter.com/3EEZG3Okvg — Vishvas Joshi (@VishvasJoshi111) July 2, 2022

'Rockstar'

'Awesome'

