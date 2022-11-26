After ODIs, now Ravindra Jadeja is all set to be ruled out of the Test series against Bangladesh as per report. The veteran all-rounder is still recovering from the injury he picked up during the Asia Cup. Report suggests a familiar name in the domestic circuit, Saurabh Kumar to replace the southpaw in the Test squad. Ravindra Jadeja, Yash Dayal Ruled of IND vs BAN ODIs, BCCI Announces Updated Team India, India A squad for Bangladesh Tour in December

Ravindra Jadeja Set to Miss Bangladesh Tests

Jadeja set to miss the Test series against Bangladesh, Saurabh Kumar likely to replace him. (Source - Cricbuzz) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 26, 2022

