Ravindra Jadeja has started training after undergoing a knee surgery, He was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this year and also the T20 World Cup 2022 with an injury to his knee. But it seems he is slowly starting to get back in shape after the operation as the Indian all-rounder took to social media to share a video of him jogging across a room.

Ravindra Jadeja Starts Training After Knee Surgery:

