Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and bowler Harshal Patel arrived in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2023. The South African will lead RCB for the second time after taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli last season. RCB made it to the second qualifier in IPL 2022, where they were defeated by eventually runners-up Rajasthan Royals. RCB will start their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

Faf du Plessis Arrives in Bengaluru

Captain Faf is HOME! 😎 Leading from the front, captain Faf du Plessis arrives in Bengaluru and speaks about his current form, wanting to experience the support of 12th Man Army at the Chinnaswamy and more…#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 @faf1307 pic.twitter.com/3T3kgdWXTe — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 22, 2023

Harshal Patel in Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2023

