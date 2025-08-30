RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) have announced that they extended Rs 25 each to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Bengaluru stampede on June 4, 2025. RCB had won the IPL 2025 title and a sea of fans had gathered at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate the success, when the joy turned into tragedy as a stampede claimed 11 lives while leaving many others injured. RCB had earlier broken their silence on social media with the announcement of 'RCB Cares' initiative and in a post on August 30, the franchise once again expressed solidarity with the Bengaluru stampede victims. "No amount of support can ever fill the space they’ve left behind," a part of their statement read. The IPL 2025 champions also said that more details on the 'RCB Cares' initiative will be revealed soon. What Is RCB Cares? Know All About IPL 2025 Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Initiative Following Tragic Stampede Incident.

RCB Extend Rs 25 Lakh Each to Families of Deceased in Bengaluru Stampede

𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀: 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of… pic.twitter.com/1hALMHZ6os — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) August 30, 2025

