Unlike the first season, Smriti Mandhana led RCB start the WPL 2024 campaign with a two-run victory over UP Warriorz. In the first season, they were in a losing streak since the beginning of the season and got eliminated ahead of the playoffs. This time, players like Sabbhineni Meghana, Asha Sobhana and Richa Ghosh star as RCB-W get over the finishing line. Fans were ecstatic by the win as this is the first match of RCB-W at M Chinnswamy stadium and shared memes and jokes to celebrate their victory which went viral. Asha Sobhana Stars With Five-Wicket Haul As RCB-W Kickstart WPL 2024 Campaign With Two-Run Victory Over UPW-W.

Expecting RCB to Win

Shameless me and Rcb Fans who are expecting #RCB to win the trophy for the nth time🥲 #WPL2024pic.twitter.com/dhX2hHF4kU — Rahul🖤™🇮🇳 (@TheDarkestDevil) February 24, 2024

This is Not RCB

This is not RCB man. Still unable to process this win. We are a team who is literally capable of losing an already won game, and here we won a lost game and how?! 😭 — ℙ𝕌ℕ𝔸𝕄ᴰʰʳᵘᵛ×ᴷᵃⁿʰᵃ✨ RCB FOREVER ❤️🖤 (@Chirps_for_S) February 24, 2024

Was In For Another Choke

Almost tensed that we are in for other choke but won the match😅 Typical RCB anyway always happy to start with win Continue momentum QUEENS 🤴 https://t.co/GxGxF02Cs6 pic.twitter.com/qFe0hQ4vv1 — VBS waiting for ☀️'s SaniWARam (@VBS1829) February 24, 2024

RCBians Have Two Emotions

1st Win 💥💥💥❤ Great bowling raa bittu ❤❤💥#Rcb #RCBvsUPW #Asha We Rcbians have only two emotions either we kill ourself or we will kill you 😍😍 https://t.co/uYUtTRFSiT pic.twitter.com/3rEWizlb6s — Sree_18💗 (@sreevk18) February 24, 2024

Funny One

RCB win ayindhi pic.twitter.com/jXQOmriLhj — 𝕯𝖊𝖛𝖆𝖗𝖆ᴮᴸᴼᴼᴰ ᴮᴬᵀᴴ (@lmdevara) February 24, 2024

Inspiring

#RCB with a win in WPL. Hope this will inspire captain Smrithi pic.twitter.com/FcGbcqT3Tv — Santhosh 🅹🅰🅸🅻🅴🆁 (@TamilJournalist) February 24, 2024

